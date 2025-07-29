The Edmonton Elks have signed full back and defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon to the practice squad after releasing him in training camp.

The 26-year-old has played in 44 games over the last three years for the Elks registering 14 special teams tackles along the way.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound utility player was originally selected 19th overall in the second round by Edmonton in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Calgary.

Across 33 games with the Dinos, Plamondon put up 39 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble while winning the 2019 Vanier Cup.

Edmonton (1-5) will play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-2) on Saturday as they will try to end Hamilton's five-game win streak.