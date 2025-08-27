Cody Fajardo and the Edmonton Elks will have an opportunity Monday to do what no other West Division team has been able to this year: Beat the Calgary Stampeders.

Calgary (7-3) hosts Edmonton (4-8) on Monday in the annual Labour Day clash between the longtime rivals. The Elks come in riding a three-game win streak while the Stampeders have won their last two contests.

However, all of Edmonton's recent wins have come against East Division teams. The Elks are 0-4 versus conference rivals, whereas Calgary is 5-0 within the West Division.

That includes wins over Saskatchewan (32-15) and Winnipeg (28-27) in its last two contests. All of Calgary's divisional wins have come versus the Riders (2-0) and Blue Bombers (3-0), who're first and third, respectively, in the standings.

Edmonton's three wins have come with veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo under centre. The '2023 Grey Cup MVP (while with Montreal) has completed 74-of-97 passes (76.3 per cent) for 832 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions over that stretch, which included rallying the Elks to a 23-22 road victory over the Alouettes on Aug. 8.

But Calgary boasts a defence that's ranked first in fewest offensive points (19.1 per game), TDs (15) and 30-plus yard receptions (nine) allowed. The unit is also tied for first in defensive return touchdowns (four).

Amazingly, this series is tied 31-31-1 but Calgary has won 10 of the last 12 Labour Day battles. And while quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will make his first Labour Day start, he's 6-1 over his career versus Edmonton.

Fajardo is 1-2 on Labour Day, although this will be his first such game in Alberta.

Pick: Calgary.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Sunday night)

At Regina, Saskatchewan (8-2) still owns the CFL's best record but comes off its road loss to Calgary. The Stampeders have also handed the Riders their lone home loss in five games at Mosaic Stadium this season. But the home team owns a 38-21 Labour Day advantage over the Bombers (6-4), who have won their last two regular-season games. Bombers running back Brady Oliveira was a one-man show in last week's 26-13 win over Montreal, rushing for 137 yards and a TD on 16 carries while adding nine catches for 73 yards.

Calgary ran for 141 yards (5.6-yard average) and scored TDs on all four red-zone chances against the Riders while forcing four turnovers (two interceptions, twice on downs). Trevor Harris threw for 205 yards with two TDs but was also intercepted twice. Winnipeg has the CFL's top rushing attack (119.1 yards) but Saskatchewan is allowing a league-low 76.3 yards per game. The Riders lead this series 38-22 overall but Winnipeg has won three of the previous four matchups, and starter Zach Collaros is 7-1 over his career on Labour Day.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Toronto Argonauts versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Monday afternoon)

At Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats (6-4) come off a bye week and are 4-0 in that scenario under head coach Scott Milanovich. They're also 8-2 in the last 10 Labour Day matchups versus Toronto (3-8) and could clinch the season series with a win. Ticats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is 7-0 all-time on Labour Day and is averaging 289 yards passing per game. He needs three more TD passes for 250 in his career, a mark reached by only 11 players. The Ticats have dropped their last two contests but are 4-0 within the East Division.

Toronto comes off a 52-34 home win over B.C. as Nick Arbuckle passed Mitchell as the CFL passing leader (3,476) with a 443-yard, three-touchdown performance. That was without receiving leader Damonte Coxie (head) and Makai Polk returned this week following his stint with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Spencer Brown (85 yards, TD, on 19 carries) provided a huge boost to the CFL's ninth-ranked ground game (52.9 yards) versus B.C. Toronto had 100 yards rushing and is 2-0 this season with it runs for 100-plus yards.

Pick: Hamilton.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 30-17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.