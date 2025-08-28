Kordell Jackson and the Edmonton Elks are playing winning football just in time for their Labour Day clash with the Calgary Stampeders.

Edmonton (4-6) rides a three-game win streak into its road contest Monday versus Calgary (7-3). The Stampeders come in having won two straight in the first meeting this season between the provincial rivals.

Watch the Elks battle the Stampeders LIVE Monday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Calgary has won 10 of the last 12 Labour Day contests. The two teams meet again Sept. 6 at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks have climbed into playoff contention. Although they remain fifth in the West Division, they're just four points behind third-place Winnipeg (6-4) and trail fourth-place B.C. (5-6) with a game in hand.

Even a fourth-place finish could secure Edmonton its first playoff berth since 2019. If the No. 4 team in the West has more points than the third-place finisher in the East, the Western squad will cross over divisions come the post-season.

Currently, Toronto and Ottawa (both 3-8) are third in the East.

"Oh, this is a big game, and not only for conference standings," Jackson said of the Labour Day matchup. "It's the Battle of Alberta and winning that will always be good for the community.

"I feel like it's definitely a personal game because we have a head coach (Mark Kilam) and players who've come from there. It's bigger and bigger each year and that's what we love for the fans and for us."

Kilam is in his first year as Edmonton's head coach after having previously spent 20 seasons as an assistant with Calgary.

Calgary, meanwhile, stands second in the West, just two points behind front-running Saskatchewan (8-2). The Stampeders are coming off a 32-15 victory last week over the Roughriders.

"Right now, our main focus is just trying to take it one game at a time," Jackson said. "But we do know how important it is, not only for the West but the (crossover), both of these games coming up."

Calgary is 5-0 versus West Division squads while Edmonton is 0-4.

Edmonton's three wins have come against East Division teams. They've also been with veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo under centre and a defence that's allowed 20.6 points per game over that span.

Edmonton is currently ranked sixth overall at 26.7 offensive points allowed per game, compared to a league-worst 30.5 just four weeks ago.

"I think you could say (QB switch has helped spur winning ways) but not in a negative way toward Tre (former starter Tre Ford)," Jackson said. "Cody just brings more experience and more calm because he's been in every situation.

"I think we (defence) are definitely putting on a good performance but I also believe it's because our offence is staying on the field and putting more drives together."

The '25 campaign has been a solid one for Jackson, who has 49 tackles and two sacks in 10 games. Jackson, 26, of Birmingham, Ala., made 16 starts (15 at halfback, once at safety) last year as a rookie, recording 51 tackles and four interceptions.

Jackson said having a CFL season under his belt has really helped him.

"Some things are starting to be familiar, like route concepts as far as what teams are trying to do to you," Jackson said. "It's just knowing what they're trying to do and how you can manipulate what they do.

"It's becoming a little slower like that."

Jackson joined the Elks after spending '23 with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League, where he was its top defensive rookie and a first-team all-star. Last year, the former Austin Peay State University star's 12 forced incompletions were tops among CFL rookies and he finished second in interceptions.

"I think I'm in the box more, being more aggressive in the run game and able to blitz more," he said. "I still need to get a few interceptions, I feel that's something that's missing from last year.

"I've had the same amount of opportunities (for picks), I'm just not capitalizing. I've had my hands on a few of them but I've just got to bring them in."

But Jackson said there's always something to work on.

"I always say man-to-man (coverage) and tackling because you can never do those things perfectly," he said. "Just continuing to work on those aspects of the game will always make you a better player and that's what we all strive to do."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.