Fatigue shouldn't be an issue Thursday night for Tre Ford and the Edmonton Elks.

Edmonton (0-1) hosts the Montreal Alouettes (2-0) coming off a bye week. This will mark the Elks' home opener following their season-opening 31-14 road loss to the B.C. Lions on June 7.

Montreal, meanwhile, is coming off a 39-18 victory in Ottawa on Friday night.

Ford, of Niagara Falls, Ont., was 18-of-27 passing for 178 yards and an interception versus B.C. The six-foot-one, 192-pound Ford's athleticism was on full display in the third quarter when he avoided the Lions' rush multiple times before hitting Justin Rankin on a 37-yard completion, setting up Cody Fajardo's one-yard TD run that pulled Edmonton to within 17-14.

Ford also ran six times for 54 yards and his dual-threat ability should provide Montreal's stout defence a solid test. However last year, Alouettes linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette both had 17 combined tackles in the two games versus Edmonton.

Montreal has been tough to score on early this season, averaging just 13.5 offensive points against. But the unit has also forced seven turnovers, including five interceptions, both league highs.

Montreal starting quarterback Davis Alexander has won his first two starts of the season to improve to 6-0 overall. He's two short of Danny McManus's league record, but of note both Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell -- currently with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats -- started 7-0.

Alexander, 26, has completed 26-of-42 passes (72.4 per cent) for 549 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw for 344 yards with a TD and interception versus Ottawa last week.

The six-foot, 210-pound Alexander has also rushed five times for 53 yards this season.

Four of the last five games between the Als and Elks have been decided in the final three minutes with eight lead changes. But over the last three seasons, Montreal is 8-0 during the month of June.

Pick: Montreal.

---

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Toronto Argonauts (Friday night)

At Toronto, Saskatchewan (2-0) looks for its first win at BMO Field since 2019. Ka'Deem Carey faces his former team for the first time after rushing for 1,060 yards and helping Toronto win last year's Grey Cup. Nick Arbuckle will make a third straight start for the Argos (0-2), who are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since '19. But they'll likely have to do it without middle linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) and running back Deonta McMahon (ankle), both hurt last week versus Calgary. Running back Miyan Williams was a bright spot, though, with 127 yards from scrimmage against the Stamps.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

---

Ottawa Redblacks versus Calgary Stampeders (Saturday afternoon)

At Calgary, Dru Brown is expected to start for Ottawa (0-2) after missing last week's game versus Montreal with a hip ailment. Brown has thrown for over 400 yards in his last three regular-season games, the fourth player in league history to do so but first since Doug Flutie in '93. Brown is also 3-0 versus the Stamps. Calgary starter Vernon Adams Jr. is 6-1 all-time versus the Redblacks and although he's yet to throw a TD pass, Adams has completed 67.9 per cent of his attempts for 585 yards while running for 87 yards on 10 carries. But he won't have veteran receiver Reggie Begelton (knee), who went on the six-game injured list Wednesday after being hurt last week in Toronto.

Pick: Calgary.

---

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, Zach Collaros makes his season debut for Winnipeg (1-0) and is 13-4 all-time versus the Lions. The Bombers can clinch the season series with a win or loss by 13 points or less following last week's 34-20 home victory. Running back Brady Oliveira (shoulder) isn't expected to play but Matthew Peterson ran for 130 yards and a TD in his place. Winnipeg is 6-0 when it rushes for 140-plus yards dating back to last year. Nathan Rourke (core) is expected to play for B.C. (1-1). Keon Hatcher had four catches for 150 yards last week but the Bombers are 7-3 versus the Lions since '22.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall record: 5-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.