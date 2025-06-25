EDMONTON - Growing. Inconsistent. Building.

Just a few of the words being used to describe the Edmonton Elks defence that has given up 69 points in two games, both losses, while registering just one quarterback sack

"We definitely have to get better," defensive end Robbie Smith understated as the 0-2 Elks prepare to meet the 2-0 Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday.

"We have to fix the missed assignments. Obviously we have to pressure the quarterback, we have to turn the ball over, because turnovers and sacks, those help to win games and give the offence field position."

Smith had six sacks last season with the Toronto Argonauts.

"Growing, that’s the one word I can use to describe the defence," offered linebacker Nick Anderson who leads the Elks with 18 tackles. "We’re trying to connect, trying to build chemistry.

"We’ve got a lot of guys from different places who played in different systems, a lot of guys starting in year two. So we’re just continuing to grow."

With that comes the expected but painful growing pains, including the inability to put together 60 minutes of consistent defence.

“We’ve played a couple of halves spread out over two games,” said head coach Mark Kilam. “That’s not a recipe for success.”

Part of the problem is the offence hasn’t played its part. Even after scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter of their 38-28 loss to Montreal last week, the Elks offence ranks last of near the bottom in every CFL statistic.

The result is the defence spends more than its share of time on the field. That is not being offered as an excuse by members of the defence who note it’s their job to pressure the quarterbacks, stop the running game, create turnovers and play four quarters.

"We’re trying to build consistency," said Anderson. "That’s the biggest thing we’re chasing right now. Last week we ended up playing better in the second half, first week played better in the first half. We’re trying to put it together to play a full game."

Cornerback Tyrell Ford, one of several newcomers to the team this season, said the team hasn’t done a decent job containing the quarterback, resulting in too many easy pass completions and zero interceptions.

"The reason is we’re giving them easy access stuff so it’s easy throws for the quarterback," said Ford, who had seven picks last season with Winnipeg. "And when everyone is covered he can scramble and get out. Once you contain the quarterback and he knows he’s getting pressured, getting hit, that’s when the picks start coming, when he’s just trying to get the ball out."

Against the defending Grey Cup champion Bombers — who are 13-0 against Edmonton dating back to November 2018 — the Elks defence will have to be at its best, especially against Winnipeg’s great running game.

"You know when you play Winnipeg you’re going to have to stop the run, that’s where it starts," said Kilam.

"That’s what they’ve built their bread and butter on over the last five, six years," said Smith. "They’ll play with that extra offensive lineman and they’ll get big and they’ll hammer it on the inside. That’s a big part of our game plan, stopping the run."

Injuries: The Elks are without centre David Beard who suffered a leg injury in the loss to Montreal. Mark Korte shifts to centre with Mark Evans filling in at left guard. Kordell Jackson moves from linebacker to DB to replace Emmanuel Rugamba who was released.

Short kicks: Korte missed two days of practice to be with his wife while she gave birth to their daughter, Emma.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.