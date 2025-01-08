The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive lineman Elliott Brown for him to pursue NFL opportunities.

The 26-year-old from Odenton, Md., tied for the CFL lead in sacks last season with eight while compiling 44 defensive tackles.

He was named to the CFL's West Division all-star team.

Brown signed with the Elks as a free agent in 2023 when he had two sacks and 10 defensive tackles in nine games as a rookie.

He played five seasons at the University of Virginia.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound lineman totalled 61 total tackles, five sacks and one interception in 53 career games with the Cavaliers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.