TORONTO — Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Shawn Oakman, Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Taylor Powell and the Toronto Argonauts' offensive line highlight the CFL's honour roll for Week 10 of the season.

Oakman earned a player grade of 91.2 after helping the Elks to a 33-16 win over B.C. on Sunday.

He had three defensive tackles, a sack for a loss of 13 yards and a forced fumble in the game.

Powell threw for 319 passing yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and earned an 86.7 rating in Hamilton's 33-23 loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Toronto's offensive line received a unit grade of 77.9 as it limited Calgary's defence to one sack and opened the way for Ka'Deem Carey to run for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Argonauts' 39-25 win over the Stampeders on Friday.

The CFL honour roll highlights players at nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.