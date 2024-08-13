Elks DL Oakman, Ticats QB Powell lead CFL's Week 10 honour roll
TORONTO — Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Shawn Oakman, Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Taylor Powell and the Toronto Argonauts' offensive line highlight the CFL's honour roll for Week 10 of the season.
Oakman earned a player grade of 91.2 after helping the Elks to a 33-16 win over B.C. on Sunday.
He had three defensive tackles, a sack for a loss of 13 yards and a forced fumble in the game.
Powell threw for 319 passing yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and earned an 86.7 rating in Hamilton's 33-23 loss to the Montreal Alouettes.
Toronto's offensive line received a unit grade of 77.9 as it limited Calgary's defence to one sack and opened the way for Ka'Deem Carey to run for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Argonauts' 39-25 win over the Stampeders on Friday.
The CFL honour roll highlights players at nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.