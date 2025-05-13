The Edmonton Elks announced a two-year extension for Mark Korte on Tuesday.

The deal takes the offensive lineman through the 2027 season.

“I'm really excited to be committing to the Edmonton Elks for the next three years," the 28-year-old Korte said in a statement. "It really means a lot to me as someone who grew up in Edmonton, grew up a fan, and saw what this team could be — especially in Commonwealth Stadium. Bringing it back to that level over the next three years is really important to me. A pillar of the community is what this organization can be and what we want it to be. I hope to contribute to that over the next three seasons.”

A product of Alberta, Korte is set to enter his seventh CFL season and fourth with the Elks. Originally taken with the fourth overall selection of the 2018 CFL Draft, Korte spent the first three seasons of his career with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Korte appeared in all 18 games for the Elks last season and was named to the CFL West All-CFL team.

The Elks open their preseason schedule on May 24 at the Calgary Stampeders before opening the regular season on June 7 at the BC Lions.