The Edmonton Elks have fired head coach and general manager Chris Jones, the team announced on Monday.

Assistant general manager Geroy Simon has been named interim GM, while Jarious Jackson has been named the interim head coach.

The Elks dropped to 0-5 on the season after another home defeat in the final seconds, 37-34 on Sunday night to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Jackson was promoted to offensive coordinator after an 0-8 start last season, and has held that role alongside quarterbacks coach since. The 47-year-old played nine seasons as a quarterback in the CFL with the BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts.

Simon, 48, was named Assistant General Manager of the Elks on Dec. 28, 2021, after a storied Hall-of-Fame career as a wide receiver in the CFL.

This was Jones' second stint in the driver's seat of Edmonton's football team - he guided the then-named Eskimos to a Grey Cup title in 2015 and a record of 26-10 over two seasons before he departed to join the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Jones departs with a collective record of 8-33 in his second turn at the helm of the Elks.