The Edmonton Elks have signed Nick Anderson to an extension that will keep the linebacker with the team through the 2026 season, it was announced Wednesday.

Anderson, 25, was named as the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie last season, becoming the fifth player in Elks' franchise history to win the honour.

A native of Vicksburg, Miss., Anderson led the league in total tackles with 116, and finished tied with teammate Nyles Morgan for the most defensive tackles with 111.

The Tulane product also added three sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles in 18 regular-season games.

"We believe Nick is a rising young player in this league and fits the mold of the type of person we want in our locker room and in our community," Edmonton's general manager Ed Hervey said in a press release.

"We're excited Nick has shown his commitment to the Green and Gold and the city of Edmonton for the next two years."

Anderson also earned 2024 West Division and CFL All-Star honours in first season in the league.

The Elks open their season with a road matchup against Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions on Saturday night.