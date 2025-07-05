EDMONTON - Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford still believes in his team's ability to set the tone for this season.

The Elks (0-3) are looking for their first victory when they host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-3) Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium. All three of Edmonton's losses have come by double-digit margins.

“It’s still early in the season so we can still set the tone,” said Ford. “This one’s going to be really big. I don’t like to use the must-win term, but I think it’s definitely one we need.”

His twin brother, cornerback Tyrell, said he’s not worried about the team being winless.

“I’m pretty sure last year in Winnipeg we started like 1-4, so I’m not worried," he said. "Once we all get together and play a full 60 minutes we’re going to be tough to beat.”

The problem has been playing those 60 minutes. The fourth quarters, in particular, have been costly for the struggling Elks. In losses to the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Elks were outscored 27-7 in the fourth quarters. Although they outscored the Montreal Alouettes 22-10 in the final quarter, it wasn’t enough to get a win in Week 2.

“It’s where this team needs to grow,” Elks head coach Mark Kalim said of the fourth quarter. “That’s where we need all three sides of the football and somebody needs to step up and make the plays we need to win games.

“We need to find ways to make plays late in the game. That’s what good teams do to win.”

Linebacker Josiah Schakel pointed to the final six minutes of their 36-23 loss to Winnipeg last week, when they were outscored 10-0 as a good example of the team’s late-game problems.

“We can’t play 55 minutes and then lose in the last five minutes. We have to make sure that the way we start is the way we finish. And don’t make mental mistakes in key moments in the game.”

One of the big challenges for the Elks will be trying to stop Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown, who is looking for a record-breaking fourth straight 400-plus-yard passing game. After throwing for 413 yards and two touchdowns in the Redblacks' Week 1 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Brown missed three games with a hip injury.

“He’s a gunslinger, he believes in his arm and he’s going to throw the ball deep,” said Tyrell Ford. “I know he wants to get that record for the 400 yards, but I think we’re ready for him.”

Linebacker Nick Anderson backed up Ford’s comments, adding that Brown has “great confidence in where he can fit the ball. A lot of times he tries to fit the ball in tight windows because he has great receivers who can make the catches.”

However, Anderson added that because Brown throws often and likes to extend plays by scrambling, he also creates the opportunity for interceptions.

“We don’t have any interceptions yet, so looking to get our hands on one of these for sure,” he said.

The Elks, who ended a record 22-game home losing streak late last season, are eager for a win to take off the pressure that’s sure to build if they don’t win.

“There’s definitely pressure but there’s always pressure to perform well,” said Tre Ford. “Obviously 0-3 is not the way you want to start but, not to make excuses, but we’ve had a tough schedule.

“There’s always pressure on the quarterback position, but I don’t think it’s anymore than it has been. You go out and play well everybody loves you. You go out and play bad, everybody hates you. That’s how it goes.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2025.