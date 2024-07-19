Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson took aim at the Canadian Football League after Friday's game against the Ottawa Redblacks, using the words "travesty" and "disgusting" to describe the league's scheduling.

The Elks and Redblacks wrapped up Week 6 Sunday night and only had four days rest before their Week 7 opener Friday night at TD Place in the nation's capital. The Elks' pivot believes the quick turnaround played a part in a number of injuries sustained by players in Friday's game.

“You couldn’t add two days to it? How many season-ending injuries did we and that team have tonight?” he said via TSN's Claire Hanna.

Edmonton's Sam Achemapong and Scott Hutter each appeared to sustain serious knee injuries, while Hunter Steward suffered an upper-body injury. Ottawa's Tobias Harris was also carted off.

Bethel-Thompson added that he believes he would be fined for his comments, but felt he needed to say something to protect his fellow players.

Friday's matchup was the second truncated week the Elks have had so far in 2024. They had four days off between Week 3 and Week 4, playing on Saturday, June 22 and again on Thursday, June 27. The Redblacks were also playing their second game after a four-day break Friday night, playing on June 30 and again on July 5.

Bethel-Thompson completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards and one interception during Friday's 20-14 loss that dropped the Elks to 0-6 on the season.

Friday was Edmonton's first game under new interim head coach Jarious Jackson, who stepped in for the fired Chris Jones earlier this week.

The Elks will get more than a week off ahead of their next game as they're slated to be back in action on July 28 at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.