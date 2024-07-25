The Canadian Football League announced Thursday that Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been fined for "a violation of the CFL Code of Conduct by bringing the league into disrepute via comments made to the media."

As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Bethel-Thompson took aim at the CFL after last Friday's game against the Ottawa Redblacks, using the words "travesty" and "disgusting" to describe the league's scheduling.

The Elks and Redblacks wrapped up Week 6 Sunday night and only had four days rest before their Week 7 opener Friday night at TD Place in the nation's capital. The Elks' pivot believes the quick turnaround played a part in a number of injuries sustained by players in Friday's game.

“You couldn’t add two days to it? How many season-ending injuries did we and that team have tonight?” he said via TSN's Claire Hanna. Bethel-Thompson added that he believed he would be fined for his comments, but felt he needed to say something to protect his fellow players.

Edmonton's Sam Achemapong and Scott Hutter each sustained knee injuries during the game, while Hunter Steward suffered a head injury. Ottawa's Tobias Harris was also carted off.

Last Friday's matchup was the second truncated week the Elks have had so far in 2024. They had four days off between Week 3 and Week 4, playing on Saturday, June 22 and again on Thursday, June 27. The Redblacks were also playing their second game after a four-day break Friday night, playing on June 30 and again on July 5.

Bethel-Thompson completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards and one interception during Friday's 20-14 loss that dropped the Elks to 0-6 on the season.

The Elks are back in action on Sunday at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.