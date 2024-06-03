The Edmonton Elks have moved the start time of their 2024 season-opener to an afternoon kickoff Saturday to avoid overlap with the start of the Stanley Cup Final.

Originally set for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff local time (7:00 p.m. ET), the Elks will now open their season at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 2:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. ET.

"With the Edmonton Oilers advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, which opens Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, the Elks are ensuring fans will have a full day of sports action," the team said in a news release.

This is the first time the Oilers have played in the Stanley Cup Final since falling in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. The Oilers punched their ticket to the championship round with a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars at home Sunday night.

The Elks finished the 2023 CFL season at 4-14, tied with the Ottawa Redblacks for the worst record in the league.