EDMONTON — Chris Morris has been named the new president and chief executive of the Edmonton Elks, the club announced today.

Morris was an offensive lineman with Edmonton from 1992 to 2005 and won Grey Cup titles with the club in 1993, 2003 and 2005.

He spent the last 12 years as head coach of the University of Alberta's U Sports football team.

Morris takes over from Rick LeLacheur, who was brought out of retirement to take on the role of president and CEO on an interim basis after the departure of Victor Cui in August 2023.

Morris's first duties will include deciding the futures of general manager Geroy Simon and head coach Jarious Jackson.

Simon and Jackson took over the team on an interim basis after the Elks fired former head coach and GM Chris Jones after an 0-5 start. The team had a winning record (7-6) after the change.

The team said Morris will be introduced in his new role in a press conference Thursday.

Elks owner Larry Thompson called Morris a "winner and a leader" during his time playing for Edmonton.

“As a teacher, principal, and most recently coach of the Golden Bears, Chris has strived for excellence and commanded respect,” Thompson said in a statement.

“His connection to our past, leadership attributes, and understanding of what it takes to win made him the right choice to lead us into 2025 and beyond.”

Morris takes on a once proud team that has struggled in recent years and hasn't made the playoffs since 2019.

Thompson was revealed as the club's first private owner in August. The franchise had been community owned since its founding in 1949.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.