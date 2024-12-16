Javon Leake is staying with the Green and Gold.

The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that they agreed on a two-year extension for the former CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams player.

Leake, 26, joined Edmonton last year and flourished with his new team, posting new career highs on offence in carries (102), rushing yards (661), rushing touchdowns (6), receptions (34), receiving yards (301), and receiving touchdowns (1).

He remained a special teams standout in his first year in Edmonton, with 23 punt returns for 214 yards and 25 kickoff returns for 539 yards.

Leake joined the Elks as a free agent after spending two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup with the club in 2022.

In all, Leake finished with 1,715 all-purpose yards for the Elks, who finished 7-11 and missed out on the playoffs for the fourth-consecutive season.

For his career, which has spanned three years with the Argos and Elks, Leake has 4,540 all-purpose yards with 11 touchdowns - six rushing, one receiving and four on kick-off returns.