The Edmonton Elks have released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and national linebacker Adam Konar, the club announced on Tuesday.

The move comes two days after the Elks officially announced the signing of former Toronto Argonauts' quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Cornelius spent the past three seasons with Edmonton, throwing for 5,868 yards and 25 touchdowns in 44 games. The 28-year-old appeared in all 18 games (seven starts) last season, recording 1,305 passing yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions. Cornelius originally joined the Elks in 2021 after a stint with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers.

Cornelius began the 2023 season as the Elks starting QB but was benched multiple times, once in Week 3 in favour of Kai Locksley and again in Week 6. Tre Ford officially took over as starter in Week 10, after the Elks had fallen to 0-9.

Konar, played parts of six seasons over two stints (2015-18, 2022-23) with the Elks after being selected by the team in the 2015 CFL Draft. He recorded 209 defensive tackles, four sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles in 70 games with the Green and Gold. He was the team's Most Outstanding Canadian nominee in 2022.