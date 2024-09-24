Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson is expected to start for the Edmonton Elks in a rematch with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Bethel-Thompson and Tre Ford have traded the starting role throughout the season for Edmonton.

Bethel-Thompson began the 2024 campaign as the starter, but was supplanted by Ford following the team’s 0-7 start to the season.

After just two starts, Ford suffered a rib injury, paving the way for Bethel-Thompson to reclaim the starting role.

Despite Bethel-Thompson going 3-1 in the four previous games, the Elks gave the reins to Ford in the eventual 27-14 loss to the Blue Bombers last Saturday.

Ford struggled in a performance that included a lost fumble and an interception before being replaced by Bethel-Thompson in the fourth quarter.

Bethel-Thompson, 36, has completed 266 of 393 pass attempts for 3,146 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 appearances this season.

Ford, 26, is 45-for-63 for 604 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 appearances in 2024.

The Elks enter the Week 17 contest sitting fourth in the West Division with a record of 5-9-0, one point ahead of the last-place Calgary Stampeders.

The West-leading Blue Bombers (8-6-0) can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Saturday and would join the Montreal Alouettes as the only teams to secure a postseason berth so far.