The Edmonton Elks have announced that McLeod Bethel-Thompson will start at quarterback on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders. Tre Ford will be the backup.

The veteran signal-caller will make his fourth-consecutive start for the Elks, as the club looks to win its second straight game and pass the Stamps in the West Division standings.

Bethel-Thompson began the season as the starter but was benched for Ford midway through the team's 44-28 Week 8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He re-took the reigns as starter when Ford went down due to injury in Week 10 against the BC Lions.

In the three games he has started since his relief appearance, Bethel-Thompson has thrown for 920 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions leading the Elks to a 2-1 record. The 36-year-old threw for 486 yards and three touchdowns in the Elks' 35-20 win over the Stampeders on Labour Day.

The two-time Grey Cup Champion has 2,879 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 12 games this season.

Edmonton (4-7) has won four of its past five games.

Ford, 26, has thrown for 473 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in limited action this season.