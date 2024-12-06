EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks and quarterback Tre Ford have agreed to terms on a three-year contract that runs through the 2027 season, the CFL team said Friday.

Ford, a 26-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., has spent the last three seasons with the Elks. He was selected by the club with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft.

"Today marks the beginning of Tre Ford’s opportunity to take the reigns as the starting quarterback of this franchise," Elks general manager Ed Hervey said in a statement. "He has expressed the desire to compete for this opportunity since his arrival in Edmonton and will be given the chance to do so for the Green and Gold.

"We believe in his potential and are excited to see what he can become for this organization and city over the next three seasons."

Ford was 3-1 over four starts with the Elks this past season. Edmonton missed the playoffs after finishing fourth in the West Division with a 7-11 record.

The University of Waterloo product had 1,137 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 2024.

Ford re-signing in Edmonton likely means McLeod Bethel-Thompson's time in Edmonton is over. Bethel-Thompson, who is a pending free agent.

In a roller-coaster season under centre, former coach and GM Chris Jones brought in Bethel-Thompson before the season and relegated Ford to the back-up role. The Elks started the season 0-7, Jones was fired, Ford got the chance to start again, then got hurt. Bethel-Thompson became the starter as the team chased a playoff spot, but Ford got the starting gig back once the Elks were mathematically eliminated.

Ford, new head coach Mark Kilam and Hervey were scheduled to attend a media availability on Monday at Commonwealth Stadium.

"I'm very excited to sign an extension with the Edmonton Elks," Ford said. "I can't wait to get back in the locker-room with the guys and work with all the new coaches. There are exciting times ahead, I can feel it."

In 2023, Ford was 4-6 over 10 starts for the Elks.

He finished that season with 2,069 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Ford added 622 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground.

Ford won the Hec Crighton Award in 2021 as the most outstanding football player in U Sports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.