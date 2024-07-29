The Edmonton Elks are set to make a change at quarterback.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Canadian QB Tre Ford will be starting the team's Week 9 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

Veteran McLeod Bethel Thompson has started every game for the 0-7 Elks this season. He struggled in his last start against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, passing for just 85 yards and one interception.

Ford, 26, entered in relief of Bethel-Thompson against the Ticats, completing 10-of-15 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

“It was just fun again,” Ford said after the game. “I haven’t played football in a long time. It was fun just to go out there and play good and try to gel with the guys on the go.”

The Niagara Falls, Ont., native also took over starting quarterback duties for the winless Elks in Week 10 of the 2023 season and picked up Edmonton’s first two wins of the season in Weeks 11 and 12, snapping the franchise’s historic 22-game home losing streak in the process.

Ford finished the 2023 season with a 4-6 record, throwing for 2,069 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions alongside 622 rushing yards with three touchdowns.