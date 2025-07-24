The Edmonton Elks will be turning to quarterback Cody Fajardo for Friday night's matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This will be Fajardo's first start of the season as a member of the Elks as Tre Ford, who started all five of the team's previous games, will sit. Ford was benched in a 32-14 loss to the BC Lions on July 13, throwing for 34 yards on 3-for-12 passing and a pick. Fajardo entered the game in the fourth quarter, going 5-for-7 for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of their bye week, the Elks are 1-4 and have not made the playoffs since 2019.

Fajardo, 33, has thrown for 107 yards on 9-for-11 passing and a touchdown through five games this season. A two-time Grey Cup winner and a 2019 CFL All-Star, he is in his ninth CFL campaign out of Nevada.

He has previously played for the Toronto Argonauts, Lions, Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes.