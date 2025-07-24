Elks QB Fajardo to start vs. Roughriders
The Edmonton Elks will be turning to quarterback Cody Fajardo for Friday night's matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
This will be Fajardo's first start of the season as a member of the Elks as Tre Ford, who started all five of the team's previous games, will sit. Ford was benched in a 32-14 loss to the BC Lions on July 13, throwing for 34 yards on 3-for-12 passing and a pick. Fajardo entered the game in the fourth quarter, going 5-for-7 for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Coming out of their bye week, the Elks are 1-4 and have not made the playoffs since 2019.
Fajardo, 33, has thrown for 107 yards on 9-for-11 passing and a touchdown through five games this season. A two-time Grey Cup winner and a 2019 CFL All-Star, he is in his ninth CFL campaign out of Nevada.
He has previously played for the Toronto Argonauts, Lions, Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes.