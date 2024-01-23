The Edmonton Elks have released veteran defensive back Ed Gainey, the club announced on Tuesday.

Gainey, 33, spent the past two seasons with the team. In 2023, Gainey recorded 32 defensive tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and a sack in 12 games played.

A native of Winston-Salem, NC, Gainey is a two-time CFL All-Star who's appeared in 156 regular season games over 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Elks.

For his career, the Appalachian State product has 390 defensive tackles, 25 picks and eight forced fumbles.