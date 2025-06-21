The Edmonton Elks have released veteran defensive back Manny Rugamba, the team announced on Saturday.

Rugamba, 27, suited up in two games for Edmonton this season without recording a tackle.

The veteran of four CFL seasons spent the last three years with the BC Lions, where he was named a CFL West All-Star following the 2023 season in which he made 58 tackles and two sacks.

Rugamba was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns of the NFL following a four-year NCAA career with Iowa and Miami of Ohio.

Rugamba owns the distinction of being the first Rwandan-born player to be signed to an NFL team, though he never appeared in an NFL game for the Browns.

In 46 career CFL games, Rugamba has 169 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.

A 38-28 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Friday dropped the Elks to 0-2 on the season, leaving them alone at the bottom of the West Division standings.