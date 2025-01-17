EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks released veteran American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy on Friday.

Purifoy, 32, had spent the last two seasons with Edmonton, appearing in 31 regular-season games.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy had 45 tackles, five special-teams tackles, a sack and five interceptions in 16 regular-season contests in 2024.

Purifoy has also played with B.C. (2016-17, 2022), Ottawa (2018) and Saskatchewan (2018-19, 2021).

He has recorded 376 tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks and six forced fumbles while also scoring two defensive touchdowns in 131 career games. ​