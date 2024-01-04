The Edmonton Elks are releasing quarterback Taylor Cornelius, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji adds Cornelius will be owed $100K guaranteed for the coming season.

Hearing the #Elks are releasing QB Taylor Cornelius. He will be owed 100k guaranteed for the coming season. @SportsCentre pic.twitter.com/or1X6e5ouK — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 5, 2024

Cornelius played in 18 games for the Elks last season, his third with the club.

The 28-year-old from Amarillo, Texas completed 103 passes for 1,305 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Cornelius was one of the many quarterbacks to start for the Elks in 2023, with Jarret Doege, 26, and 25-year-old Canadian Tre Ford also competing to quarterback the Elks.

Ford ultimately won the QB battle, playing in 16 games and throwing for a career-high 1,069 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Cornelius served as the backup to Ford and finished the season with eight rushing touchdowns as the team's short-yardage option.