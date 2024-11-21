The Edmonton Elks requested and have been granted permission from the BC Lions to speak to Rick Campbell about their vacant head coaching position, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Campbell was fired from his post as head coach and co-general manager of the Lions on Wednesday after four seasons with the team.

Edmonton fired head coach and general manager Chris Jones after an 0-5 start to the season, naming Jarious Jackson as interim head coach and Geroy Simon as the interim general manager.

After the firing, the Elks managed to turn their season around, finishing with a 7-11 record after picking up no more than four wins in each of the previous three seasons. Edmonton last made the playoffs in 2019.

The team named Ed Hervery as general manager earlier this week, brining him back for a second stint in the post.

With the Lions, Campbell oversaw a turnaround for the franchise from five wins in his first season in 2021 to reaching the playoffs in 2022, 2023 and this season. However, the Lions went 2-3 in the playoffs under Campbell, losing in the Western semi-final this year to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after two straight trips to the Western Final.

The Lions finished 9-9 this season, rotating between Vernon Adams Jr. and in-season addition Nathan Rourke as their starting quarterback.

From 2014-2019 with the Ottawa Redblacks, Campbell guided the expansion franchise to the Grey Cup three times in their first five seasons, winning the 104th Grey Cup in 2016.

Tiger-Cats search for new GM

Elsewhere in the CFL, Lalji report the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have granted the Hamilton Tiger-Cats permission to interview assistant general managers Ted Goveia and Danny McManus about their vacant general manager position.