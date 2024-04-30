The Edmonton Elks selected linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements first overall in CFL Global Draft on Tuesday. The 24-year-old spent three seasons at the University of Nebraska (2000-02), playing both on defence and special teams.

He was twice named to the Academic All-Big Ten (2021, 2022) while posting a career best 39 tackles in his senior year.

"Eteva is a player we've targeted from the beginning of the Global process. He's a high level player who will contribute on special teams from the first day of camp,” says Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon.

Mauga-Clements had not played a game since November of 22 before going into the CFL Combine.

“It’s been more than a year since I put on the pads and a helmet on, so it’s nice to get that in, get the rust off knock some of those (drills) out,” he said. “Let the coaches see you know, ‘This guy has been off but he doesn’t seem like he missed a step.'”

The Elks also selected defensive lineman David Olajiga in the second round (10th overall) in the Global Draft. The London, England native played three seasons at the University of Central Missouri, recording 98 total tackles and nine sacks in 32 games.

The full CFL Global Draft can be seen below:

