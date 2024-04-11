The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Azur Kamara, the team announced on Thursday.

Kamara, 28, had stints in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers from 2021-22, and was featured in the HBO Docuseries Hard Knocks as a member of the Cowboys.

He played in nine games with Dallas in 2021, where he made three tackles.

Kamara played two seasons at the University of Kansas (2018-19), appearing in 24 games for the Jayhawks where he recorded 66 total tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, and five sacks.

In his senior year, the Glendale, Ariz., product was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and Academic All-Big 12 Second Team. Prior to joining the Jayhawks, he played two seasons at Arizona Western College (2017-18), where he suited up in 22 games.