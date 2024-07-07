The Edmonton Elks signed five additions to their roster on Sunday, including two-time CFL All-Star and Grey Cup champion defensive lineman Shawn Oakman, the team announced.

They added three Americans: Oakman, linebacker Derrick Moncrief and defensive lineman Noah Taylor, Canadian wide receiver Zach Mathis and international linebacker Les Maruo. The team also released Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty, and American WR Malik Flowers and LB Reynard Ellis.

Oakman, 32, has spent three seasons in the CFL, all with the Toronto Argonauts (2021-23). He registered 18 sacks and two forced fumbles in 45 games with the Double Blue, and was a key force in their Grey Cup-winning squad in 2022, where he recorded a sack and two tackles in the 24-23 victory.

Prior to joining the CFL, Oakman, who was a third-team All-American at Baylor University in 2014, also played in the American Arena League, in Champions Indoor Football, The Spring League and in the XFL.

Moncrief, 31, returns for his second stint with the Elks - the veteran recorded 23 tackles and four sacks with Edmonton in 2021, and was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year. A veteran of six CFL seasons, Moncrief has 248 tackles, eight sacks and nine interceptions in 75 career games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Elks.

Maruo played the last three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He has 44 tackles and two sacks in 38 career games with Winnipeg. The native of Yokkaichi, Japan, was selected fourth overall in the international draft in 2021.

The Elks are 0-4 through the season's first five weeks. They return to action on July 14 against the Ottawa Redblacks after a bye week in Week 5.