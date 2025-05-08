The Edmonton Elks have signed wide receiver and kick returner Kearis Jackson, the team announced on Thursday.

Jackson, 25, played four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, winning the 2022 National Championship with the team.

He was a key special teams contributor, where he returned 35 kicks for 805 yards and 42 punts for 338 yards over his 51 games with the SEC powerhouse.

On offence, Jackson caught 78 passes for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns. He capped off his collegiate career with a 33-18 victory over Alabama in the College Football National Championship game in 2022.

Jackson signed with the NFL's Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and played in two games that season for Tennessee, where he returned six punts for 42 yards.

The Titans waived Jackson after the season, and he made the move north this year after practice squad stints with the New York Giants and Houston Texans last season.

Edmonton kicks off their preseason schedule on Saturday, May 24, before starting the regular season on June 7 against the BC Lions.