The Edmonton Elks have signed three American players, the club announced Thursday ahead of their 75th CFL season.

LB Reynard Ellis, RB Justin Rankin and WR Tony Tate are set to start training camp with the team next season, after playing their collegiate years at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Northwest Missouri State, and Western Illinois University, respectively.

Ellis has not played football since his last season with UAB in 2022, where as Redshirt Senior he appeared in all 13 games, while recording 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Rankin found success with the Bay Area Panthers in the Indoor Football League last year, finishing second in the IFL with 923 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns, to go along with winning a National Championship.

Tate, 25, spent his 2023 playing in the European League of Football with Poland’s Wroclaw Panthers where he recorded 895 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns

Elks training camp is set to kick off next spring, where the team will look to build towards an improvement from their 4-14 season, good for last in the CFL’s West Division.