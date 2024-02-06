The Edmonton Elks have signed kicker Boris Bede to a two-year deal, it was announced Tuesday.

Bede posted a farewell message to his former team, the Toronto Argonauts, over the weekend and was released Monday after the team brought in Lirim Hajrullahu.

Bede, 34, spent the past three seasons with the Argonauts, making 37 of 39 field goal attempts in 2023.

He's also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes over the course of his seven-year CFL career.