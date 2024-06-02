EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed quarterback Dakota Prukop, the CFL club announced Sunday.

The veteran returns for a second stint with Edmonton after being released by the B.C. Lions in late May.

Prukop had 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns in eight games with Edmonton in 2021.

The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he recorded 13 rushing touchdowns in 27 games.

The short yardage specialist has appeared in the last two Grey Cups with the Bombers, combining for 42 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns — including two in each game.

Prukop, from Austin, Texas, began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.