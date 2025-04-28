The Edmonton Elks announced the signing of wide receiver Alexander Hollins on Monday.

Hollins, 28, spent the past three seasons with the BC Lions.

A native of Yazoo City, MS, Hollins appeared in 16 games in 2024, recording 61 catches for 937 yards with six touchdowns.

Prior to joining the Lions, the Eastern Illinois product appeared in five games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, hauling in two passes for 46 yards.

Hollins was a CFL West All-Star in 2023 when he recorded 78 receptions for 1,173 and nine TDs.

Hollins now reunites with Elks offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic, who spent the past four years in the same role with the Lions.

The Elks open up training camp on May 11. The team's first preseason game is set for May 24 against the Calgary Stampeders. The Elks open their regular season on June 7 at BC Place against the Lions.