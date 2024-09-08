Edmonton Elks head coach Jarious Jackson says quarterback Tre Ford will start after the team's bye week against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson started the Elks' 37-16 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. He was pulled late in the fourth quarter due to a possible upper-body injury.

Ford, 26, has thrown for 473 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in limited action this season.

Bethel-Thompson began the season as the starter but was benched for Ford midway through the team's 44-28 Week 8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He re-took the reigns as starter when Ford went down due to injury in Week 10 against the BC Lions.

The Elks sit second last in the West Division this season at 5-8.