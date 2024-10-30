On the heels of Chris Morris being appointed as the Edmonton Elks’ new president and CEO on Wednesday, TSN’s Farhan Lalji is hearing that the team will undergo a full hiring process for their general manager position.

Lalji reports that Geroy Simon, the current interim general manager, will be given an opportunity to interview for the position, while Ed Hervey, Ryan Rigmaden, and Ted Goveia are also expected to garner interest for the role.

Hervey, currently Hamilton's general manager, is nearing the end of his contract with the team, and Edmonton could seek permission to engage in talks with him at anytime as the Tiger-Cats did not qualify for the Grey Cup playoffs.

For both Rigmaden and Goveia, the Elks would have to wait until the BC Lions or Winnipeg Blue Bombers are eliminated from playoff contention to gain permission for potential talks.

Lalji adds that current Elks president Rick Lalecheur will remain with the team indefinitely in an advisory role after Morris’ hiring.