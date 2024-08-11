Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford exited his team's game against the BC Lions in the second quarter on Sunday with an apparent upper-body injury.

Ford was injured as he attempted to run the ball and was hit by BC Lions linebacker Ryder Varga. McLeod-Bethel Thompson came in to replace Ford with a minute left in the quarter.

The 26-year-old pivot threw for 96 passing yards with six completions as his team was leading 16-10 at the time of the injury.

This was Ford's second start of season and has 377 passing yards with five touchdowns in three appearances.