TORONTO — Another win, another top grade for Canadian Tre Ford.

Ford was the CFL's top-ranked quarterback for a second straight week. The native of Niagara Falls, Ont., earned an 89.5 grade for his part in Edmonton's 30-20 win over Ottawa that halted the Elks CFL-record 22-game home losing streak.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Ford finished 15-of-18 passing for a career-high 317 yards and a touchdown versus Ottawa. He also ran for 74 yards and a TD.

Toronto's A.J. Ouellette was the top-graded running back (76.6) while Winnipeg's Nick Demski (77.8) led all receivers.

As a unit, Toronto's offence line had the top score of 78.4 for its effort in a 39-31 shootout home win over Calgary. Hamilton's Brandon Brown (75.6) was the highest-graded individual lineman.

Hamilton's Casey Sayles (90.4) led the way for all defensive lineman while Toronto's Wynton McManis (77.3) was the top-graded linebacker.

Montreal's Marc-Antoine Dequoy (92.9) was tops among defensive backs with two interceptions (one returned for TD) and two tackles in the Alouettes' 47-17 loss to Winnipeg.

Toronto's Boris Bede (74.4) was the top punter/kicker while teammate Jonathan Eduard (91.1) secured special-teams honours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.