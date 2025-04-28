Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor has taken the top spot over Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke on the spring edition of the Canadian Football League Scouting Bureau’s list of eligible prospects ahead of the 2025 draft Tuesday on TSN.

Ayomanor, a native of Medicine Hat, Alta., was previously listed at the No. 3 spot on January’s winter edition of the list, and was unranked in the fall edition released last August.

The 21-year-old wideout is coming off of a redshirt sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-ACC honours with the Cardinal, posting 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Rourke, hailing from Oakville, Ont., moved down one spot to No. 2 after grabbing the top spot in the last two editions of the Scouting Bureau rankings.

The 24-year-old pivot completed 69.4 per cent of his passes while totaling 3,042 yards and 29 touchdowns with just five interceptions in 2024, leading the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history after coming over from Ohio University as a graduate transfer.

Rourke, the younger brother of BC Lions star quarterback Nathan Rourke, finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting and was the 2024 recipient of the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA football last season. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Paris Shand, a defensive lineman from Toronto, moved down one spot to No. 3 after recording 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks for the LSU Tigers as a senior in 2024.

Connor Shay, a Canadian-American linebacker, makes his debut on the list at No. 4 after being approved for National status by the league office and the Players’ Association in February.

Born in Charlottetown, PEI, Shay started 12 games for Wyoming this past season, recording 76 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three passes defended, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in his senior season.

Montana’s Keelan White, a North Vancouver native, maintains his previous spot at No. 5 on the spring list after jumping up from tenth on the winter rankings.

White recorded 628 yards and four touchdowns on 57 receptions for the Grizzlies as a senior in 2024.

Isaiah Bagnah dropped out of the top five on the most recent rankings, falling to the 12th spot.

The Lethbridge, Alta. native totaled 25 tackles, two possess defended, and one sack for the BYU Cougars this past season.

Rounding out the top ten is Tiger Shanks (OL, UNLV), Damien Alford (WR, Utah), Darien Newell (DL, Queen’s), Hayden Harris (DL, Montana), and Christopher Fortin (OL, Connecticut).

