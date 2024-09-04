Elks' Bethel-Thompson, Redblacks' Webb capture CFL Honour Roll honours

TORONTO — Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and defensive back Webb of the Ottawa Redblacks were the top offensive and defensive performers in the CFL's weekly honour roll Wednesday.

Bethel-Thompson earned a grade of 90.2 for his play in Edmonton's 35-20 Labour Day win over the Calgary Stampeders on Monday. Bethel-Thompson finished 25-of-36 passing for a career-high 486 yards and three touchdowns.

Webb received a grade of 85.9 for his performance in Ottawa's 38-12 loss to the B.C. Lions in Victoria on Saturday. He registered five tackles, a pass knockdown and his first interception of the season (returned 28 yards) over 59 total defensive snaps.

Webb earned an 88.5 grade on 33 coverage snaps.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Saskatchewan's offensive line earned the top grade of 68.9 for its play in the Riders' 35-33 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday. Its top-three performers were Logan Ferland (77.0), Trevor Reid (66.6) and Trevon Tate (65.3).

Hamilton's Coulter Woodmansey (78.6) earned the top individual grade among offensive linemen.

The other top performers included: Hamilton running back Greg Bell (76.7 grade); Edmonton receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (80.0); Saskatchewan defensive lineman Malik Carney (84.0); Calgary linebacker Micah Awe (70.0); Ottawa returner DeVonte Dedmon (91.5); Hamilton kicker Marc Liegghio (83.5); and Riders special-teams player Justin Herdman-Reed (90.3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.