Elks-Lions game features first CFL opening-week meeting of Canadian quarterbacks

It will be a historic CFL first Saturday night in Vancouver.

The B.C. Lions will host the Edmonton Elks at B.C. Place in the season opener for both teams. This will mark the first opening week featuring two Canadian starting quarterbacks (B.C.'s Nathan Rourke, Edmonton's Tre Ford) since 1968 and the first time it's occurred in the same game.

The 2025 season will kick off Thursday night with the Ottawa Redblacks visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders. On Friday night, the Toronto Argonauts begin their Grey Cup defence in Montreal versus the Alouettes before the Calgary Stampeders entertain the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night.

Also of note in Vancouver, B.C.'s Buck Pierce and Edmonton's Mark Kilam will make their CFL head-coaching debuts.

Rourke, 27, of Victoria, rejoined the Lions last season following NFL stints with Jacksonville, New England, the New York Giants and Atlanta. He was the league's top Canadian in 2022 with B.C.

Ford, also 27, was Edmonton's '22 first-round pick out of Waterloo. The Hec Crighton Trophy winner from Niagara Falls, Ont., was 9-9 in 18 starts over the last three years before signing an extension with the CFL club this off-season.

Ford and Kilam are looking to lead Edmonton to the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2019. Pierce joined the Lions following 10 seasons as an assistant with Winnipeg, helping the Bombers make five straight Grey Cup appearances, winning in 2019 and '21.

Some other season-opening facts:

— The overwhelming majority of players on CFL rosters are veterans. According to the league, just 67 of the 493 total players on teams are in their first year (13.6 per cent) compared to 93 at this time last year.

— Players have an average of 41 games (2 1/2 seasons) of CFL experience and 22 starts.

— The average age in the CFL is 28.2 years.

Ottawa Redblacks versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Thursday night)

At Regina, the Redblacks struggled mightily on the road last season, posting a 2-7-0 record. But they were 6-3-1 versus West Division rivals. Dru Brown begins his second full season as Ottawa's starter and will have veteran receiver Eugene Lewis available. Lewis finished last season with touchdown catches in Edmonton's final eight games, leaving him two short of Terry Evanshen's league record. Veteran Trevor Harris gets the start for Saskatchewan, which is looking to improve upon last year's 5-4 home record and 4-3 mark versus East rivals.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

---

Toronto Argonauts versus Montreal Alouettes (Friday night)

At Montreal, Davis Alexander begins his first full season as the Alouettes' starting quarterback. He was an impressive 4-0 last year while incumbent Cody Fajardo — who's now in Edmonton — was injured. Veteran Nick Arbuckle, last year's Grey Cup MVP, starts for the new-look Argos, who begin their title defence without many of the faces that played prominent roles in last year's championship. Chad Kelly, the CFL's '23 outstanding player, continues to recover from the serious leg injury he sustained in last year's East Division final.

Pick: Montreal.

---

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Calgary Stampeders (Saturday night)

At Calgary, Hamilton starter Bo Levi Mitchell chases his first regular-season win at McMahon Stadium, where he played so many years with the Stampeders. A victory would be Mitchell's 100th in the CFL and come in his 141st career start, making him the fastest player in league history to achieve the milestone. Veteran Vernon Adams Jr. makes his first debut with the Stampeders, who are looking to return to the CFL playoffs after missing out last year for the first time since '04.

Pick: Hamilton.

---

Edmonton Elks versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, no one was busier this off-season than Edmonton general manager Ed Hervey, who added the likes of defensive linemen Jake Ceresna and Robbie Smith, defensive backs Royce Metchie and Tyrell Ford and offensive lineman David Beard. Conventional thinking suggests it will take time for the Elks to mesh. Both starting quarterbacks are athletic and dual threats. This one could be close, so the edge should go to the home team, especially with veteran kicker Sean Whyte.

Pick: B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.