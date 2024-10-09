Elks QB Ford to start vs. Stampeders, Bethel-Thompson won't dress

Quarterback Tre Ford will start for the Edmonton Elks in Saturday's Week 19 contest against the Calgary Stampeders, while McLeod Bethel-Thompson will not dress.

Elks head coach Jarious Jackson announced the update Tuesday, stating that Jarrett Doege will serve as Ford's backup.

Edmonton was eliminated from postseason contention with their 28-24 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week - their third straight loss. Bethel-Thompson started that game, throwing for 379 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

“This team has been through hell and back again and tonight was another frustrating one,” Bethel-Thompson said post-game. “It was a case of so many what-ifs? Going into the half and coming out of the half, it was really unfortunate to turn the ball over back-to-back.

“Everything you can imagine going against us went against us.”

Ford has started one of the past five games for the Elks, completing 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Week 16 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

For the season, he has thrown for 604 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. The 26-year-old has also rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries.

Bethel-Thompson, 36, has thrown for 3,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.