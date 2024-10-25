EDMONTON — Tre Ford was supposed to be Edmonton’s quarterback of the future. After this Friday’s season finale against the Toronto Argonauts, he could very well be the quarterback of the Elks’ past.

The Elks (6-11) have already been eliminated from the playoff race. The Argos (10-7) have already clinched second spot in the East and a home playoff date against the Ottawa Redblacks.

So, when the two teams face each other Friday at Commonwealth Stadium in a game that has no bearings on the standings, all eyes will be on Ford, whose contract expires at the end of the year. Will he be back in Edmonton in 2025? Or will he move on?

“For me personally, (this game) doesn’t show me anything,” Ford said. “I know I can compete and play quarterback at this level. Hopefully, it shows other people that — and just go from there.”

The Ford saga has been a roller coaster for both the player and the fans. The Canadian quarterback was taken in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Elks. In the midst of the 2023 season, he won the starting job, and became a fan favourite with his ability to scramble, improvise and transform broken plays into big gains.

Before the 2024 season, then-general manager and head coach Chris Jones brought in veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson and relegated Ford to the back-up role. The Elks started the season 0-7, Jones was fired, Ford got the chance to start again, then got hurt. Bethel-Thompson became the starter as the team chased a playoff spot, but Ford got the starting gig back once the Elks were mathematically eliminated.

So, no one could blame Ford if he went into the final week of the regular season thinking that he’s playing for himself.

But Ford talked about team goals — about playing with pride, and helping some teammates hit individual goals, such as veteran receiver Eugene Lewis, who goes into the game 18 yards short of 1,000 on the year,

“The big thing is, we want to go and win,” said Ford. “I know we’re not in a situation to go to the playoffs and chase the Grey Cup. Not every team gets the opportunity to do that. We’re still professionals, so when we step on the field we’re trying to win.”

Lewis is another player on an expiring contract — a two-year deal that paid him $320,000 a season, making him the best compensated non-quarterback in the league. He refused to take a pay cut this season, and makes no secret that he’s in the shop window for all general managers to see.

“I’m going to be excited for myself,” he said. “I’ve put myself in a great position. I’m still showing it to people here. If people don’t think I’m the best receiver, or one of the best players in the league, then that’s their opinion. I show it each and every year. I try to do things as best as I can — and I know what I’m worth. I know what I bring to the field and what I bring off the field to the community.”

As for the Argos, this game is merely a formality.

While coach Ryan Dinwiddie said that it’s likely that most of the team will make the trip to Edmonton, he wouldn’t commit to how many regular starters will actually see the field.

Cameron Dukes will start for the Argos at quarterback, with Nick Arbuckle backing him up, in place of Chad Kelly. But the Argos will start their leading two receivers, Makai Polk and Damonte Coxie. Polk needs 98 yards receiving to hit 1,000 on the year.

“They’ve all got to be available. In the CFL, we have small rosters,” Dinwiddie said.

A lot of it will be how the game could impact CFL roster rules, and the Argos need to comply with them.

“I told them I don’t know what the salary cap is going to look like,” said Dinwiddie, “[to see] if we can play some young players and some rookies, to kind of see what we’ve got going into next year. Or, it’s just going to be ‘hey, you’re a starter for us, you might have to be in a backup role.’

NOT PUNCHING ABOVE THEIR WEIGHT: Of their six wins this season, the Elks have only two against teams with winning records. Three of them have come against the Calgary Stampeders, who will finish last in the West

BYE BYE: The Elks will clean out their lockers on Monday, while the Argos will prepare to meet Ottawa in the East Semifinal.

ELK ENVY: The Elks traded defensive lineman Jake Ceresna to Toronto ahead of the 2024 season. He’s tied for the league in sacks, with eight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 24, 2024.