Five contenders for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award

With the CFL season nearly a third of the way done, it’s time to take an early look at some of the players who are in the running for the league’s most prestigious award.

Of the 71 Most Outstanding Players in CFL history, 42 have been quarterbacks, 27 have been running backs or receivers, and only two have been defenders (Solomon Elimimian -2014, and Hal Patterson -1956).

It’s safe to assume that the eventual MOP will come from the offensive side of the ball, more specifically the quarterback position, unless a defender truly emerges from here on out and is worthy of taking the mantle.

Let's take an early look at the five front runners for the Most Outstanding Player award.



Bo Levi Mitchell – Hamilton Tiger-Cats



Mitchell is once again in contention in 2025 after coming up just short of the award last season when he established a Tiger-Cats franchise record and new personal-best 5,451 passing yards (the only pivot to eclipse 5,000 yards in the past six years).



The 35-year-old is putting together another strong season, leading the CFL in passing yards (1,485), touchdowns (11), and completions (124), while only having one interception, the least amount among qualified quarterbacks.



He’ll be in search of his fifth nomination for the award and will be looking to join an exclusive list of three-time MOP winners (Doug Flutie, Anthony Calvillo, Jackie Parker, Russ Jackson), after winning in 2016 and 2018.



Vernon Adams Jr. - Calgary Stampeders



After a bit of a slow start to the season numbers-wise, Adams has really found his stride the past couple of weeks while surging Calgary to first place in the standings after victories over the then undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Over the past two games, the 32-year-old's 650 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, and 75.9 per cent completion percentage are all near the top amongst quarterbacks during that time frame. On the season, Adams sits second in total passing yards (1,453) and leads the league in completions of 30 yards or more (11).

Adams has been instrumental in Calgary’s turnaround from last season, helping the Stamps get off to their best start through five games since their Grey Cup winning season in 2014.



Nathan Rourke – BC Lions

The only Canadian on this list, Rourke has come back strong after missing two games to an oblique injury. Similar to Adams, Rourke has been exceptional in his past two weeks, putting up 697 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 72.7 per cent completion percentage, some of the best numbers of any quarterback over that stretch.

Overall on the season, Rourke is second in passing yards per game (317.5), second in touchdowns (seven), while leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards (163), top 10 in the league.

Rourke was on his way to capturing the 2022 award before he suffered an injury, receiving Most Outstanding Canadian honours that year instead. If Rourke can stay healthy, he has the talent and weapons around him to make some noise.



Trevor Harris – Saskatchewan Roughriders

Harris makes an appearance on this list after leading the Riders to a fantastic 4-1 start and in the top half of the league in most offensive categories. The 39-year-old leads the league in overall completion percentage (75.8) and completion percentage on throws of 20-plus yards (63.6) and finds himself in the top three in passing yards per game (307.8) and efficiency rating (112.7).

The 39-year-old has done all this with all his top targets missing. Sam Emilus has missed three games, Kian Schaffer-Baker got hurt in the season opener after only one target, and Shawn Bane Jr. has yet to suit up.

If Harris continues to be efficient while the Riders continue to win and get healthier, he could have a legitimate case.



Kenny Lawler – Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The only non-quarterback on this list, Lawler, is putting together the type of season that is very hard to ignore from a major awards standpoint.

The 31-year-old is currently holding the triple crown, leading the three-down league in receptions (30), yards (578), and touchdowns (seven). Lawler is also the best deep option in the CFL, leading the league in targets (16) and receptions (10) of passes of 20 or more yards.

It’s early, probably too early to even mention, but Lawler is on pace to set records in both receiving yards (2,080) and touchdowns (25) set by Allen Pitts in 1994 (2,036) and Milt Stegall (23) in 2002 respectively.

Honourable mentions: Davis Alexander – Montreal Alouettes, Keon Hatcher – BC Lions, Dru Brown – Ottawa Redblacks