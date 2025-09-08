Five contenders for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award

With the CFL regular season two-thirds of the way done, it’s time to take an updated look at some of the players who are in the running for the league’s most prestigious award.

Of the 71 Most Outstanding Players in CFL history, 42 have been quarterbacks, 27 have been running backs or receivers, and only two have been defenders (Solomon Elimimian in 2014 and Hal Patterson in 1956).

It’s safe to assume that the 2025 MOP will come from the offensive side of the ball, more specifically the quarterback position.

With those parameters set, let's take an early look at the five front runners for the Most Outstanding Player award.

Bo Levi Mitchell – Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Mitchell’s name has been atop this list all season long.

After coming up just short of the award last season despite establishing a Tiger-Cats franchise record and new personal-best 5,451 passing yards (the only pivot to eclipse 5,000 yards in the past six years), Mitchell is once again in contention in 2025.

Hamilton’s 35-year-old quarterback is putting together another fantastic season, leading the CFL in passing touchdowns (24) and completions of 20-plus yards, while sitting second in total yards (3,653) with only seven interceptions (the third fewest among quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts).

He’ll be in search of his fifth nomination for the award and will be looking to join an exclusive list of three-time MOP winners (Doug Flutie, Anthony Calvillo, Jackie Parker, Russ Jackson), after winning in 2016 and 2018.

Trevor Harris – Saskatchewan Roughriders

At 39 years old, Harris might be playing the best ball of his career.

He is currently leading the CFL’s best team by a wide margin in the 10-2 Roughriders, while having Saskatchewan in the top half of the league in most offensive categories.

Harris leads the league in efficiency rating (112.2), while sitting in the top three in yards per game (286.6), touchdowns (19), and completion percentage of 20-plus yards.

The Saskatchewan QB has done all this with his top targets missing. Sam Emilus has missed eight games, Kian Schaffer-Baker got hurt in the season opener after only one target, and Shawn Bane Jr. hasn't even suited up yet.

Harris would be just the fourth Roughrider to ever win the award and he is in search of his first M.O.P. nomination in his career.

Nick Arbuckle – Toronto Argonauts

Arbuckle has seemingly come out of nowhere to have a career year and is a legitimate Most Outstanding Player candidate.

The 31-year-old leads the CFL in passing yards (3,828), is second in touchdowns (23), and third in completions percentage (72.8 per cent), all career highs.

In fact, Arbuckle is on pace for one of the best Argos QB seasons ever, as he is on pace for 5,742 passing yards, which would surpass Damon Allen’s (5,720) and Ricky Ray’s (5,546) marks.

The problem? Toronto is currently out of a playoff spot.

Only two players have ever won the award when missing the playoffs (Jimmy Edwards in 1997 and Willie Burden in 1995) and with multiple other candidates on elite teams, Toronto making the playoffs would boost his resume.

Nathan Rourke – BC Lions

Like Arbuckle, Rourke’s case for the league’s most prestigious award would be heavily boosted by a playoff berth, as the Lions currently sit 5-7 with the crossover spot in their grasp.

Statistically, the Canadian’s numbers are as good as it gets. He leads the league in yards per game (329.6), while also sitting top three in touchdowns (19), and completion percentage on throws 20 yards or more. The 27-year-old is also in the top 10 in total rushing yards with 345, while leading the CFL in yards per carry (9.9).

Rourke was on his way to capturing the 2022 award before he suffered an injury, receiving Most Outstanding Canadian honours that year instead.

If Rourke can stay healthy – he’s already missed two games with an oblique injury – he has the talent around him to continue to make noise.

Vernon Adams Jr. - Calgary Stampeders

Adams has been instrumental in Calgary’s turnaround this season, as he has the Stampeders on pace to have one of their best finishes since their Grey Cup-winning season in 2014.

The dual-threat pivot is in the top five in passing yards (2,826) and touchdowns (15), while also sitting second in yards per carry with 7.2 (minimum 25 carries).

The 32-year-old is also one of the most prolific deep ball passers north of the border, leading the CFL in average yards per pass (12.5), while sitting in the top three in completion percentage of 20-plus yards.

Calgary has started to separate itself as the clear No.2 team in the league, and Adams is a big reason why.

Honourable mentions: Kenny Lawler – Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Keon Hatcher – BC Lions, James Butler – BC Lions, Cody Fajardo – Edmonton Elks