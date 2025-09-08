Five contenders for the Most Outstanding Canadian

With the CFL season two-thirds of the way complete as we enter Week 15, it’s time to take an updated look at some of the players who are in the running to be named the best Canadian in 2025.

The recipient of the last two awards, Brady Oliveira, does not find his name on this list. A shoulder injury has kept the Blue Bombers running back out for multiple games, and a plethora of other Canadians are shining.

There’s always potential for the 27-year-old to storm back into the race, but for now, others are at the forefront.

Without further ado, let's take an early look at the five front runners for the Most Outstanding Canadian award.

Nathan Rourke – BC Lions

Nathan Rourke BC Lions

The only player on this list to have won the award previously, Rourke is trying to capture the same hardware he claimed in 2022.

The Lions currently sit with a 5-7 record and hold the crossover spot, but the less than stellar team results aren’t because of the Victoria native’s play.

Statistically, the 27-year-old quarterback leads the league in yards per game (329.6), while also sitting top three in touchdowns (19), and completion percentage on throws 20 yards or more. Rourke is also in the top 10 in total rushing yards with 345, while leading the CFL in yards per carry (9.9).

Rourke is also on pace for a legendary passing season, as his current 3,296 total is already the fourth-most by a Canadian all-time, and is well on his to surpassing Russ Jackson’s 3,641-yard mark set in 1969.

Nic Demski – Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nic Demski Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ best offensive player in 2025 is well on pace for his third straight 1,000-yard season.

The 31-year-old wideout is fifth in receiving yards (834), second in touchdowns (seven), and seventh in receptions (56), while being one of the best when it comes to contested catches statistically.

Demski adds dynamism and explosion to the Bombers’ offence and has really stepped up with Dalton Schoen missing games and now out for the year.

The Winnipeg native is on pace for a career year, and a Most Outstanding Canadian award would be a fantastic feather in his cap.

Cameron Judge – Toronto Argonauts

Cameron Judge Toronto Argonauts

In his first year back with the Argos, Judge has found a lot of success.

The 30-year-old linebacker has recorded 65 defensive tackles (fourth), five tackles for loss (second), two forced fumbles (second), and is second amongst linebackers with three sacks.

Overall, the veteran’s 83 defensive plays are good enough for third best north of the border.

If Judge were to win the award, he would become just the fifth linebacker ever to receive the honour (Bo Lokombo, Henoc Muamba, Mike O’Shea, and Zeno Karcz) and would cement what has been a great career for the Montreal native.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund – Montreal Alouettes

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund Montreal Alouettes

In an Alouettes defence that has top-tier talent at all three levels, Adeyemi-Berglund has stood out.

The Dartmouth, N.S., native leads the Canadian league in sacks with eight, leads the league with a pair of fumble recoveries, and sits in the top 10 in quarterback pressures. Injuries have completely derailed Montreal’s season, but Adeyemi-Berglund has been a constant pain for opposing offences.

The 29-year-old also has a touchdown this season, is top 12 amongst defensive lineman in tackles, as he is on pace to have a career year like others on this list.

Justin McInnis – BC Lions

Justin McInnis BC Lions

The second Lion to appear on this list, McInnis has been one of the most complete Canadian receivers, edging out Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Kiondre Smith for the final spot.

The 29-year-old has 53 catches (eighth) for 815 yards (sixth) and three touchdowns while still posting a solid contested catch rate.

The Pierrefonds, Que. native is coming off one of the best games by a wideout this season, posting seven catches for 148 yards and one touchdown in BC’s Week 14 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

After a breakout 2024 season that saw McInnis record career-highs across the board, including leading the league in receiving yards (1,469), the 6-foot-4, 214-pound target is well on pace for another 1,000-yard season and a potential Most Outstanding Canadian nomination.

Honourable mentions: Brady Oliveira – Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Kiondre Smith – Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Tevaughn Campbell - Saskatchewan Roughriders, Mathieu Betts – BC Lions, Stavros Katsantonis – Hamilton Tiger-Cats, A.J. Allen – Saskatchewan Roughriders, Dejon Brissett – Toronto Argonauts