Former BC Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell is returning to the Ottawa Redblacks as a special teams coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Campbell was the first head coach in the history of the Redblacks, where he served from 2014-19 and won the 2016 Grey Cup.

The Redblacks moved on from Campbell after a disastrous 3-15 finish in 2019, and he joined the Lions just months later.

Campbell led the Lions to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, but was let go by the franchise after a 9-9 finish and a first-round exit in the playoffs this past year.

Before ascending to the head coach role with the Redblacks, Campbell, a native of Spokane, Wash. that also grew up in Edmonton, served in various roles including defensive backs coach, defensive coordinator, running backs coach and special teams coordinator at a number of stops.

He spent time with Edmonton Eskimos (1999-08, 2011), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2009) and Calgary Stampeders (2010, 2012-13).

Campbell joins Bob Dyce's staff following a 9-8-1 season that resulted in their first trip to the postseason since 2018, under Campbell. Ottawa was steamrolled 58-38 by the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semifinal.