TORONTO - Wally Gabler, who spent five of his seven CFL seasons as a quarterback with the Toronto Argonauts, has died. He was 80.

The Argos formally announced Gabler's death Thursday. The cause was not given.

"The Argonauts are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Wallace (Wally) Fredrick Gabler III," the CFL club said in a social media post. "A true leader and fierce competitor, Wally's contributions to the team and the sport have left an incredible mark on our history.

"Our deepest condolences to his family."

The six-foot-two, 195-pound Gabler began his CFL career with Toronto in 1966 but his first season with the Argos wasn't a stellar one. He completed 99-of-219 passes (45.2 per cent) for 1,659 yards with more than twice as many interceptions (14) as TD passes (six) and he was sacked 34 times.

The Argos traded Gabler to Winnipeg in August 1969 for running back Dave Raimey, who was named to the Bombers Hall of Fame in 1989 and inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Gabler's stay in Winnipeg was short as the Bombers ended up dealing him to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 1970 campaign. But Gabler battled injuries during the '71 season and ultimately lost his starting job to Joe Zuger.

Gabler returned to Toronto in 1972 and finished the year with the Argos, which ultimately was also his last in the CFL.

Over his CFL career, Gabler completed 848-of-1,690 passes (50.2 per cent) for 13,080 yards with 61 touchdowns and 118 interceptions. He enjoyed his best season in Canada in 1968 when he completed 205-of-365 passes (56.2 per cent) for 3,242 yards with 18 TDs and 22 interceptions.

Gabler, a native of Portsmouth, Ohio, also ran for 458 yards on 73 carries (6.4-yard average) with four touchdowns that season with Toronto.

Gabler ranks eighth all-time in passing yards with Toronto (8,410) and 10th in career TD strikes (41).

Before coming to Canada, Gabler began his U.S. college football career at New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to Michigan in 1963. He started five games for the '65 Wolverines, completing 58-of-126 passes for 825 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 49 yards.

Gabler's younger brother, John, also played at Michigan as a halfback from 1966 to 1969.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2035.