Former first overall pick Joel Dublanko will make his first career CFL start for the Edmonton Elks Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 27-year-old was selected first overall in 2024 out of the University of Cincinnati, where he made 233 total tackles across 64 contests as a Bearcat.

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound linebacker was born in Aberdeen, Wash., but qualifies for Canadian citizenship through his father, who was born in Canada.

Through six games this season, Dublanko has recorded five defensive tackles and two special teams tackles. Over the course of his career, he's recorded 17 total tackles across 24 games.

The move comes after linebacker Nick Anderson was placed on the six-game injured list with a groin injury.

The 2024 Most Outstanding Rookie led the league in defensive tackles last season with 111, to go along with three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The 25-year-old in 2025 has recorded 39 tackles and one sack across six games thus far.